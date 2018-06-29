Annual Recycling Summit Draws Business, Education Officials

COLUMBIA - Representatives from businesses, universities and colleges from eight counties addressed the recycling problems Wednesday at the annual summit of the Mid-Missouri Solid Waste Management District.

Attendees discessed more recycling grants from the district, school food waste recycling and corporate recycling.

"The point of the summit is to get an understanding of what they think needs to happen," District Manager DeAnna Trass said. "The whole idea of the district is to prevent items to going into the landfill."

Trass said the district will accept applications for a grant of $5,000 to help entities to recycle. The application is due by Nov. 11. The total grant amount is $70,000.