Annual ROC 7K kicks off in cold weather

COLUMBIA - The annual ROC 7K kicked off Saturday and provided a new challenge for the participants.

Craig Franklin said this is his third year as a runner. He said the freezing weather made the trail a little more challenging than past years.

"It was crazy," Franklin said. "A lot of ice and when there wasn't ice there was sort of crunchy snow there that you had to plot through."

Race coordinator Stacey Kulik said she and her team spent time preparing the trail for the runners.

"The weather played a big role in the race today. The trail conditions were challenging with a lot of snow and ice throughout the course, and it was quite cold this morning," she said.

Franklin said despite the weather conditions, it was still a fun and exciting event.

"The weather is as Missouri weather goes," Franklin said. "All over the place."

Kulik said there was still a great turnout. She said she was thankful for the volunteers who helped prepare the trail.

Franklin said a race like can bring friends together to an activity they all like.

"I don't run a whole lot, but this is a neat one," Franklin said. "It's an adventure."