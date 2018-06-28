Another 27 MO Counties Get Federal Aid

While the cleanup continues from this month's tornadoes, damage costs keep rising. Joan Kelley is helping about 30 other Morgan County residents apply for FEMA aid.

"We were less than a mile from where it hit," she said. "We did have some slight wind damage. But, the next day, immediately when we tried to get out and drive on the highway and saw the damage, we knew it was our neighbors. We knew it was our friends."

Some residents lost everything in the storm. But, some didn't get help immediately because Morgan County was not one of the first nine counties eligible for aid.

Kelley doesn't want people to be discouraged.

"Hopefully, they'll be able to get assistance in the next week to two weeks and it won't be much longer," she added.

The eight counties not approved for fema aid suffered only minor damages.