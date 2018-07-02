Another Charge Against Daughter of St. Louis Police Chief

WARRENTON (AP) - The daughter of St. Louis Police Chief Joe Mokwa is facing another felony charge. Aimie Mokwa of Wright City is now facing a charge of fraudulent use of a stolen credit card. Prosecutors in Warren County allege the card was stolen from her mother's home in Marthasville in July. Investigators claim Aimie Mokwa used the stolen card in making more than $500 in unauthorized purchases. She was previously charged with stealing a credit card, drug possession and child endangerment. Aimie Mokwa turns 33 Friday. She's free after posting bond.