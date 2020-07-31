Another city challenging St. Louis County police standards

WEBSTER GROVES (AP) — Another city is challenging a police standards measure that recently was approved by the St. Louis County Council.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Webster Groves joined the effort Tuesday night. At issue is a measure requiring officers in all 57 St. Louis County police departments to meet certain minimum standard requirements.

The measure is already being challenged in a lawsuit brought by Olivette, Rock Hill and Breckenridge Hills.

The police standards measure passed by the County Council goes into effect on Thursday. Webster Groves City Attorney Helmut Starr explained that the cities participating in the lawsuit must act quickly to seek an injunction against St. Louis County in order to avoid enforcement of some of the measure's early deadlines in January.