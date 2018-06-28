Another Conviction for Exposing

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - A man once convicted of exposing Kansas City women to HIV is found guilty of the same crime in St. Joseph. Because of his earlier convictions, 33 year old Sean Sykes faces ten years to life in prison when he is sentenced June 12th. Sykes was sentenced in Jackson County in 1997 to ten years in prison for knowingly exposing two women to the virus that causes AIDS. The Buchanan County judge closed the trial when it began Monday, but allowed spectators after the verdict was reached yesterday. Prosecutors said holding the trial in open court could discourage victims in similar cases from pressing charges. Sykes' lawyer contended the woman was aware Sykes was infected and agreed to sexual contact knowing the danger of contracting the virus.