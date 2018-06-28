Another Early Heat Release for Non-Air Conditioned Schools

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public School District announced its seven schools that do not have air conditioning will release early again on Thursday.

The schools included in the early release are:

West and Jefferson Junior High Schools - both will release at 11:30am.

Lee, Midway, New Haven, Ridgeway and Two Mile Prairie Elementary Schools will release at 12:30pm.

The same schools released early on Wednesday due to the hot temperatures.