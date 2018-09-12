Another Early Morning Game Set for Mizzou

COLUMBIA -- The Missouri Tigers have officially learned their game time for Saturday's match-up against the Florida Gators. Kickoff at The Swamp will take place at 11 a.m. (central time) on ESPN2.

The announcement came six days after the Southeastern Conference announced the game times for five of its eight games. CBS exercised a six-day option for SEC games scheduled for Saturday, November 3, which left the game times up in the air for Missouri vs. Florida, Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State and Ole Miss vs. Georgia. On Sunday, CBS announced they had decided to pick up the Ole Miss vs. Georgia game, leaving the other two games to ESPN.

The Tigers picked up their first SEC win on Saturday against Kentucky while the Gators fell to Georgia. Both Florida and Georgia now have only one loss in the SEC. Georgia has two SEC games left (Ole Miss and Auburn) while Florida's last conference game will come this week against Missouri. The Gators need Georgia to lose another game or the Bulldogs will be headed back to the SEC Championship game for a second consecutive year. Saturday's 17-9 victory over the Gators would win a tie-breaker for Georgia if both teams win their final conference games.

The Southeastern Conference is still scheduled to announce game times for Saturday, November 10 on Monday.