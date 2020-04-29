Another former caregiver pleads guilty in Carl DeBrodie case

FULTON - Mary K. Paulo, a former employee of a Missouri residential treatment facility, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in the Western District of Missouri to an obstruction of justice charge related to the death of Carl DeBrodie.

Paulo pleaded guilty to one count of knowingly falsifying a document with the intent to impede, obstruct, and influence an investigation related to the death of DeBrodie.

She faces a maximum of 24 months in prison, according to a plea agreement. A sentencing hearing has yet to be scheduled.

According to the plea agreement, Paulo worked as a caregiver at Second Chance Homes, an organization that provided housing and care for developmentally disabled people through a Missouri Department of Mental Health initiative. DeBrodie had been a resident at Second Chance Homes since 2008.

Paulo admitted in her plea agreement that she regularly worked alongside DeBrodie and his caretakers. She said that in the summer of 2016, her mother, a fellow caregiver at Second Chance Homes, told her to stop coming to work. She did so for a number of months, although she continued to receive pay.

In August of 2016, at her mother’s request, Paulo took another Second Chance Homes resident to one of DeBrodie's scheduled medical appointments, said he was DeBrodie, and obtained a new prescription in DeBrodie's name. She did this knowing that the resident was not DeBrodie and that she had not seen him in months.

Paulo later returned to work in the fall of 2016 and noticed that DeBrodie was no longer present at Second Chance Homes.

In April of 2017, before Second Chance Homes was to be purchased by another company, Paulo’s mother gave her several documents to sign. Paulo signed the documents, many of which attested that she had cared for DeBrodie in the previous nine months, while knowing that she had not seen DeBrodie in that timeframe.

After DeBrodie was reported missing to the Fulton Police Department, Paulo wrote and submitted a false statement to the police, saying she saw DeBrodie alive and well on April 16, 2017.

“This caregiver neglected her responsibility to a vulnerable victim, helped cover up criminal activity, and lied to federal law enforcement agents,” said U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison of the Western District of Missouri. “Her complicity is inexcusable, and her obstruction of justice won’t be tolerated. She will be held accountable, alongside her brother and her parents, for her role in this brazen scheme.”

Paulo’s mother, Sherry Paulo, and father, Anthony Flores, have previously pleaded guilty to criminal civil rights charges stemming from DeBrodie’s death. Paulo’s brother, Anthony R.K. Flores, previously pleaded guilty to knowingly falsifying a document with the intent to impede, obstruct, and influence an investigation related to the death of DeBrodie as well.