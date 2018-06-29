Another Google Fiber delay in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Google Inc. says it might take longer to install gigabit-speed Internet across Kansas City and a handful of suburbs.

The Kansas City Star reports that Google initially said the wiring would be completed by year's end. But now it's telling prospective customers that the work may not wrap up until next summer.

The delay comes as other Internet providers are speeding up their broadband to match Google Fiber.

Akamai Technologies Inc., which helps companies distribute online content, reports that average peak connection speeds in the U.S. nearly tripled since Google started its work in Kansas City.

Time Warner Cable dominates the Kansas City market and sells speeds of 50 megabits per second for what it used to charge for just 15 mps.