Another Home Invasion

Columbia police were sent to the 1800 block of Cliff Dr. at approximately 8:51 pm to assist a woman who was robbed in her home. According to a Columbia Police Department news release, the suspect confronted the victim and restrained her using a sharp object as a weapon. The suspect stole miscellaneous property and fled the scene in the victim's silver 2002 Toyota Rav4 with a Missouri license plate 862JF6.

The suspect was described as a female of unknown race or age, 5'6'' weighing approximately 180 lbs. with a stocky build, black cap, panty hose covering her face, denims shorts and brown shoes.

Anyone with any information is requested to call CRIME STOPPERS at (573) 875-8477. You do not have to give your name and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1500 if your information leads to an arrest.