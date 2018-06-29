Another Missouri woman diagnosed with the Zika virus

COLUMBIA — Another case of the Zika virus has been confirmed in Missouri.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the Missouri resident who was diagnosed with the Zika virus is a female who is not pregnant. She traveled to the Dominican Republic.

Right now, there is not a vaccine for the Zika virus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Zika virus can be spread by mosquito bites, unprotected sexual contact and blood transfusion. Mosquito bites can be prevented by using insect repellent that contains DEET, wearing pants and long sleeves or staying indoors.

Infected pregnant women can pass the virus to their fetus. The virus can cause microcephaly in newborns. A baby born with microcephaly may have a smaller head and their brain may not develop properly.

The CDC said pregnant women should avoid traveling to areas that are affected by Zika, including Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America.

About 80 percent of people infected with the virus do not experience symptoms. Those who do experience symptoms may have a fever, rash, joint soreness or redness of the eye.

According to previous KOMU 8 News reporting, 6 other people have been diagnosed with Zika in Missouri, which makes this case the 7th Zika diagnosis in the state.