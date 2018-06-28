Another River Levee in Northwest Missouri Fails

ROCK PORT, Mo. (AP) - Another Missouri River levee has failed in northwest Missouri, prompting evacuations in a mostly rural area of the state.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Thursday night after a levee about three miles north of Brownville, Neb. failed. The extent of the damage to the levee wasn't immediately clear.

Atchison County officials ordered anyone living in the area between Interstate 29 and the river in the county to evacuate.

The area near the latest failed levee is mostly rural, but the weather service said the flooding could affect Phelps City, Watson and Langdon, Mo.

At least two other levees in northwest Missouri failed this month, and others have been overrun by floodwater. Officials predict the river will remain overfull into August, so more levee problems are likely.