Another SEC school facing NCAA discpline

STARKVILLE - Mizzou Athletic Director Jim Sterk responded to yet another SEC school facing NCAA discipline on Friday.

The NCAA placed Mississippi State men's football and men's basketball teams on three years probation.

After an investigation, the NCAA concluded that a tutor committed academic misconduct. Investigators found the tutor helped 10 football players and one basketball player in an online chemistry course last fall semester. The NCAA did not penalize the Bulldogs with a post season ban like it did for Missouri.

MU Athletic Director Jim Sterk on Friday said, "In response to many questions we have received in regard to today’s NCAA infractions case decision involving another Division I institution, it is important to note that the University of Missouri did not have the opportunity to utilize the NCAA’s new negotiated resolution process because our case was already in process when the organization’s membership adopted it.

"We believe that the penalties imposed in the recently decided and factually similar case further illustrate that the penalties imposed on Mizzou were excessive and inconsistent with previous case precedent. We have never wavered from our stance or the merits of our appeal and remain hopeful it will be successful.

"Thanks to the incredible work of our student-athletes, coaches and staff, Mizzou is poised to have a breakout year across many sports, and we look forward to resolving this in the future so we can move forward as a University and continue to Win it Right.”





