Another Small Quake Rattles SE Missouri

ST. LOUIS - For the second time this week, residents in southeast Missouri felt the rumble of a small earthquake. But an expert says it's nothing to worry about -- small quakes strike in the New Madrid seismic zone roughly 200 times a year.



The U.S. Geological Survey says the latest earthquake was centered near Caruthersville in the Missouri Bootheel, a magnitude 2.7 quake that struck at 7:27 p.m. Thursday. There were no reports of damage or injuries.



Two days earlier, another 2.7-magnitude quake was centered near Portageville, Missouri.



Steve Horton of the Center for Earthquake Research and Information at the University of Memphis says the New Madrid seismic zone remains very active with small quakes. The New Madrid Fault Line was the location for massive quakes in 1811 and 1812.