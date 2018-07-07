Another Snow Day for the Fulton School District

7 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Monday, March 14 2011 Mar 14, 2011 Monday, March 14, 2011 4:24:00 PM CDT March 14, 2011 in News
By: Krystal Scott

FULTON - Another snow day for the Fulton Public Schools on Monday does not worry the district officials. Prior to making the schools schedule extra days were set aside in the school year for short breaks such as a mid-quarter break. Therefore, the Fulton school district has a little extra cushion for its multiple snow days.

In conjunction with the additional breaks the teachers decided that any missed school days would be added at the end of the year instead of taking time away from larger breaks such as the up coming Spring Break.

As for Monday's snow cancelation school will be in session on April 25, one of the extra days built into the districts calendar.

