Another talcum powder lawsuit in St. Louis this week

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Another lawsuit alleging that a woman's use of talcum powder caused cancer is this week in St. Louis.

Lawyers for a Modesto, California, woman say she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012 after years of talcum use. Her lawsuit accuses Johnson & Johnson of "negligent conduct" in making and marketing its baby powder.

Earlier this year, two lawsuits ended in jury verdicts worth $127 million, but two others were thrown out by a judge who said there wasn't reliable evidence that talc leads to ovarian cancer.

Most research finds no link or a weak one between ovarian cancer and using baby powder for feminine hygiene. Yet some 2,000 women have sued. Lawyers are reviewing thousands of other potential cases, most generated by ads touting the two big verdicts.