Ansel Adams' family shares photos for university show

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A show of Ansel Adams' photography at Washington University draws on photos from his family's own collections. That's because the famous photographer's son, 73-year-old Michael Adams, graduated from the university's School of Medicine in 1967. On a recent visit to St. Louis, Michael Adams remembered being with his dad when he shot a photo called "Moonrise, Hernandez, New Mexico." The photo features crosses from the town's church and graveyard illuminated by the setting sun as the moon rises over the clouds. Michael Adams said his dad saw the image, swerved a car across a road, and jumped out to capture it. Michael said his father captured just one shot with the light the way he wanted it. The show runs at the Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum through July 15th.