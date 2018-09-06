Anthony Graves Found Guilty in Deaudre Johnson Murder

COLUMBIA - A jury found Anthony Graves guilty on all counts in the murder of Deaudre Johnson: class b felony murder, murder in 2nd degree, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Graves sentenced to 30 years for 2nd degree murder and 20 years for armed criminal action.

During the second day of the trial a couple of police detectives testified along with a witness who was in the car with Graves and Johnson when shots were fired.

Both sides gave closing arguments around 5 p.m. Wednesday evening and the jury deliberated until 8 p.m.

Now jurors are determining Johnson's sentence. He will serve no fewer than ten and no more than 30 years in prison.

In the altercation last March, Graves fired two shots out of the driver's side of his vehicle. One of the shots hit Johnson in the chest and Johnson died at University Hospital in Columbia the next day. Graves pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.