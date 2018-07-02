Anthony, Schmidt To Take Council Posts Monday Night

COLUMBIA - Columbia's two new city council members will be sworn into their new positions at a special meeting Monday evening at 6 p.m.

Helen Anthony will take over the Fifth Ward seat and Fred Schmidt will take over the Sixth Ward seat.

Anthony, who previously served on the city's Planning and Zoning Commission, will be replacing outgoing council representative Laura Nauser. The Fifth Ward area covers southwest Columbia, from Scott Blvd. to Providence and down to state Highway K.

Schmidt will replace Rag Tag co-founder and First Ward Council member Paul Sturtz. Schmidt's goals are to improve current infrastructure downtown, make housing more affordable and create more job training for the downtown area.

Both Nauser and Sturtz will recieve plaques, a gift from the city staff, a city tile and each will be able to choose a park to have a tree planted in their honor.