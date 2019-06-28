Anti-abortion activists to display banners along Highway 54 on Friday

JEFFERSON CITY — Anti-abortion activists plan to display two large banners on bridges along Highway 54 on Friday, according to the group Columbia 40 Days for Life.

In a news release, the organization said the banners will say "Abortion takes a human life." The display will run from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The display will be part of a coordinated event in dozens of U.S. cities, organized by the Pro-Life Action League in Chicago.