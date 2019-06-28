Anti-abortion activists to display banners along Highway 54 on Friday
JEFFERSON CITY — Anti-abortion activists plan to display two large banners on bridges along Highway 54 on Friday, according to the group Columbia 40 Days for Life.
In a news release, the organization said the banners will say "Abortion takes a human life." The display will run from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
The display will be part of a coordinated event in dozens of U.S. cities, organized by the Pro-Life Action League in Chicago.
“With all of the national controversy over abortion this yearand in particular that Missouri may become the first abortion free state since Roe v Wade, we want to bring the conversation back to basics,” said Kathy Forck, the leader of Columbia 40 Days for Life.
The demonstration comes days after a judge ruled Missouri's only clinic offering abortion services can continue to operate, despite the state not renewing the clinic's license. The restraining order allowing continued service is effective through Friday, June 28.
A hearing on the clinic's license is scheduled for Aug. 1 in St. Louis.