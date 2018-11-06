Anti-Abortion Group Runs Mo. Ad Targeting Obama

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A national anti-abortion group is launching an advertising campaign in Missouri criticizing President Barack Obama.

The Susan B. Anthony List said Tuesday that it chose Missouri to begin its anti-Obama ads because of the attention generated by Missouri Congressman Todd Akin's remarks about rape, pregnancy and abortion.

The group is spending $150,000 on ads that are beginning to run on TV stations in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Jefferson City. Group president Marjorie Dannenfelser says the organization plans to expand its ads to the battleground states of North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The Missouri ad features a woman who says she survived an abortion attempt and asserts that Obama voted against protections for "babies born alive from an abortion" when he was an Illinois senator.