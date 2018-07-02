Anti-Halloween Treats

"My five-year-old wanted to do some reading after school, so we got up on the couch, and I got about one page into it when it started some really inappropriate material for any kid."

The comic pictures satanic images, including animal sacrifice and the pentagram.

"We just could not believe the kind of material they had in this comic book handing out to five, six, seven year-old kids," Howe said.

The comic book slams Halloween as a demonic holiday that celebrates witchcraft. One image said Satan loves Halloween because it glamorizes the powers of darkness, drawing children into his camp.

The comic book is distributed by California resident Jack Chick who said he also condemns Catholicism and Islam as false religions. He posted on his Web site, "God requires us to speak up, even if it is unpopular."

Theresa Howe said she thinks the comic book is not only unpopular but offensive

"What thought in their head made them think this was an appropriate thing to hand out to kids. It just really confuses me," she said.

The First Amendment protects the comic book Theresa Howe found offensive. A First Amendment expert said the Supreme Court has not yet drawn clear lines on what kinds of religious messages are offensive for children and what kinds are appropriate.