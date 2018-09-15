Anti-War Peace Presence

An anti-war discussion will be held in Senator Claire McCaskill's Columbia office on Thursday and Friday from 10am to 5pm.

The protest precedes congress' vote to decide whether it should allocate an additional 196-billion dollars for war funding.

Activists say they hope to convince Senator McCaskill to cast votes in favor of ending the war.

They also intend to "have a legal protest, that avoids any risk of arrest".

The protest is being sponsored by the Mid-Missouri Fellowship of Reconciliation and the St. Francis Home Catholic Worker House.