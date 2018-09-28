Antlers Hope to Return to Former Section at Hearnes Center

COLUMBIA - A University of Missouri basketball student fan group wants to return to its former stomping grounds when Missouri plays an exhibition game at the Hearnes Center Friday night.

The Tigers will play Oklahoma City University in a special "Return To Hearnes" throwback game at 7 p.m. Mizzou will welcome home and honor the 1993-94 undefeated Big Eight championship team.

For Missouri fans, it is an opportunity to experience nostalgia on Homecoming weekend.

The Antlers tweeted from their account that they do not feel the game will be as exciting if they cannot sit in section A, their old section.

Wait, we can't sit in A-16, our home? It'll be tough to make it feel like the Hearnes Center of old without us in those seats. @MizzouHoops — The Antlers (@The_Antlers) October 24, 2013

MU Head Basketball Coach Frank Haith responded, and said he was not sure what he could get done for the Antlers.

@The_Antlers I'll look into it. Not sure of the seating structure, but I can't tell you how much I appreciate your passion and support! — Frank Haith (@FrankHaithMU) October 24, 2013

According to the athletic department, section A will be reserved Friday. Sections B, C and D will be set aside for the general public. The athletic department will close off the area behind the west basket for students. The athletic department will reserve seats at the front of the student section for the "Zou Crew," another student fan group.