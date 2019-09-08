Antonio Brown released, signs with Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, MA- Antonio Brown has agreed terms with the New England Patriots following his release from the Oakland Raiders.

Brown has signed a one year 15 million dollar deal, with a nine million dollar signing bonus according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Brown's release from Oakland follows a number of sagas between Brown and the Raiders organization since he was acquired in March.

From issues regarding Brown's helmet to most recently posting a video of a recorded call with Raiders coach Jon Gruden, the short, bazaar chapter of Brown with the Raiders has come to a close. Gruden wished Brown the best after his release.

After signing Brown on the same day he was released from Oakland, the Patriots boosted their roster by giving Tom Brady a very powerful weapon on offense.

Questions remain concerning Brown's ability to gel with coaches in the wake of his past disputes.

Brown will be ineligible to play in week one, but can return to action for week two.