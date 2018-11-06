AP Reporter Alan Zagier Wins Staff Honor

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Alan Scher Zagier, a St. Louis-based reporter for The Associated Press, was named the AP's Fred Moen Kansas-Missouri 2013 Staffer of the Year for coverage of higher education and law enforcement.

Zagier, 46, was cited by AP for education coverage along with investigations of criminal prosecutions that later fell under scrutiny. They included the case of a northwest Missouri man whose murder conviction was overturned in part because of Zagier's reporting.

Before joining AP in 2005, Zagier was an investigative reporter and editor for The Naples (Fla.) Daily News and was a visiting professor at the University of Missouri-Columbia. He also worked as a national correspondent for The Boston Globe.

The honor is named for the late Fred Moen, who was AP's Kansas City bureau chief from 1971-1984.