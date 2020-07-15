AP source: Chiefs, Jones agree to 4-year, $85M extension
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed with defensive tackle Chris Jones on a four-year, $85 million contract extension that includes $60 million in guarantees, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the signing.
The Chiefs and representatives for Jones have been working on a contract extension ever since last year, when they remained far apart on terms and the Pro Bowl selection skipped the entirety of the offseason program.
Jones was back in time for training camp and helped the Chiefs win their first Super Bowl in 50 years in February.
