AP Source: Miami Receives Notice of Allegations

CORAL GABLES, FL (AP) - A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that the NCAA has delivered the long-awaited notice of allegations to Miami, a move that essentially wraps up the findings of a two-year investigation into the school's athletic department.

The document arrived Tuesday, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because neither the NCAA nor Miami authorized releasing any information publicly. The NCAA did not respond to a request for comment, and a Miami athletics spokesman said he had no knowledge of the letter's arrival.

Next up: The sanctions phase, where Miami's penalties will be decided. The Hurricanes have already self-imposed several sanctions, including sitting out two bowl games and a conference football championship game.

Miami President Donna Shalala said Monday she believes those punishments should be enough.

No word on if current Missouri head coach Frank Haith has received any notice of allegations from his time at Miami.