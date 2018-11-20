AP Source: NHL Cancels Games through Dec. 30

NEW YORK (AP) - A person familiar with the decision says the NHL has canceled all games through Dec. 30.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the official announcement isn't expected to be made until later Monday afternoon. There had already been 422 regular-season games lost because of the ongoing lockout, and the latest cuts will claim 104 more. The NHL also has canceled the New Year's Day Winter Classic and the All-Star game.

The cancellation of just 16 more days of the season could perhaps signal there is hope of a deal to begin play in early January. Negotiations between the league and the players' association broke off last week, but NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said on Sunday that the sides are trying to restart talks this week.