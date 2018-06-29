AP source: Royals, Hochevar agree to 2-year deal
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Right-hander Luke Hochevar and the Kansas City Royals have agreed to a $10 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press.
Hochevar will make $4.5 million this season and $5.5 million for the 2016 season, the person said Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity because Hochevar must pass a physical to complete the agreement.
Hochevar missed last season after Tommy John surgery.
The former No. 1 overall draft pick struggled for years as a starting pitcher, going 11-11 with a 4.61 ERA in his best season. But when he was dynamic after shifting to the bullpen and went 5-2 with a 1.92 ERA in 2013.
