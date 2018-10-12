AP source: US to investigate Ferguson police

WASHINGTON (AP) - A person briefed on the matter says the Justice Department plans to open an investigation into the practices of the Ferguson Police Department.

The person said the investigation, which follows a police officer's shooting of unarmed 18-year-old Michael Brown, could be announced as early as Thursday. The official said the investigation will look at the training and practices of the Ferguson department.

The investigation is separate from an ongoing civil rights investigation the Justice Department is conducting into the Aug. 9 shooting of Brown. Local authorities are also investigating the shooting as well.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation, first reported by The Washington Post, had not yet been announced.