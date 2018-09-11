Apartment building catches fire Thursday morning

JEFFERSON CITY - An apartment complex caught on fire Thursday morning in Jefferson City.

The Jefferson City Fire Department was called at 10:21 a.m. to the 900 block of High Street.

According to the department, everyone in the apartment building was evacuated as well as one service animal.

Twelve people received assistance from the Red Cross.

The building is divided into 10 apartments, many of which were occupied at the time of the fire. The department said the fire created a lot of damage.

The cause is under investigation.