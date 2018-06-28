Apartment building damaged by early morning deck fire

COLUMBIA - Around 6 a.m. Sunday morning, the Columbia Fire Department was called to the 1300 block of Ashland Road because of a fire at the Ashland Manor Apartments.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they discovered flames were coming from the deck of a second floor apartment, according to a press release from the department.

After putting out the fire on the deck, firefighters determined the fire was burning inside the wall space. Firefighters had to use a chainsaw to cut through the wood siding in order to put out the remainder of the fire.

The release said all of the fire was contained to the outside of the building, but there was some water damage to the first floor apartment below.

Assistant Fire Marshall Brian Davidson said an improperly disposed of cigarette started the fire on the second floor apartment deck and the early damage estimate is $20,000.

There were no injuries and fire crews left the scene just after 7:30 a.m.

(Picture courtesy of the Columbia Fire Department).