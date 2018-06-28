Apartment Complex Starts Recovery After Collapse

COLUMBIA - The recovery process has begun for the University Village after a collapse took the life of a Columbia firefighter.

Lt. Bruce Britt died after an upper level walkway collapsed while he was helping evacuate residents.

Lt. Britt was trapped in the wreckage until emergency personnel freed him.

The lieutenant was then transferred to University Hospital where he later died.

The University started to inspect all University Village buildings early this morning. By late Saturday evening, the University had removed tin awnings from underneath the walkways of the complex's buildings.

At least two of the buildings have also had wooden beams installed beneath the upper walkways.

About half of the residents impacted by the walkway collapse have been able to return to their apartments to get valuables.

There are no guarantees when the residents will be allowed to return to their homes.