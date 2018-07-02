Apartment Fire Leads to Arson Arrest

7 years 1 week 5 days ago Monday, June 20 2011 Jun 20, 2011 Monday, June 20, 2011 2:57:00 PM CDT June 20, 2011 in News
By: Andrew Lynch & Alon Gilboa
COLUMBIA - A disturbance at 1206 Park de Ville Place on Monday morning ended with an arrest for arson. Nicholas Gibbs told officers that he was armed with AK-47's and had booby trapped his doors before evacuating the apartment he told police he had set on fire. Gibbs was arrested for arson and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Police initially responded to a domestic disturbance at the apartment between Gibbs and his girlfriend. The girlfriend's sister called in the complaint and stated that Gibbs had threatened to kill himself or someone if the police were called. The Columbia Fire Department was called in after police notified them that the structure was on fire. Apartment 1206 had sustained an estimated 50% fire damage while the unit below sustained minor smoke and water damage.

All residents near the fire had been evacuated by police before the fire department arrived. No residents were injured; one fire fighter was taken to a hospital with heat related sickness and was later released.

 

