Apartment Fire Leaves Six Families Homeless

The firestarted about 8:00 p.m. and forced six families out of their homes.

"I saw flames coming out of the one apartment and people screaming down there," said neighbor Susan Golden.

What started as a quiet night turned into a rescue mission.

"I opened the door and told them to get out, get out," said Golden. "And they said 'No, I got to get my stuff.' I said, 'No you don't! Get out, get out!"

Residents got out, but their belongings didn't.

"They're gonna need a lot," said apartment manager Vicki Bowan. "They're gonna need everything: furniture, clothing, everything."

Holts Summit Assistant Fire Chief Mark Vanberschot said flames were out of control by 9:30, destroying the building.

But, firefighters had to deal with more than flames. There was no hydrant near the apartment complex, so they had to fill a tank of water 14 blocks away.

"I'm devastated. I live on this property," said Bowan. "I live here, and these people are my friends."

Firefighters called the American Red Cross to help the victims.