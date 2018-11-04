Apartment Fire Leaves Six Families Homeless
The firestarted about 8:00 p.m. and forced six families out of their homes.
"I saw flames coming out of the one apartment and people screaming down there," said neighbor Susan Golden.
What started as a quiet night turned into a rescue mission.
"I opened the door and told them to get out, get out," said Golden. "And they said 'No, I got to get my stuff.' I said, 'No you don't! Get out, get out!"
Residents got out, but their belongings didn't.
"They're gonna need a lot," said apartment manager Vicki Bowan. "They're gonna need everything: furniture, clothing, everything."
Holts Summit Assistant Fire Chief Mark Vanberschot said flames were out of control by 9:30, destroying the building.
But, firefighters had to deal with more than flames. There was no hydrant near the apartment complex, so they had to fill a tank of water 14 blocks away.
"I'm devastated. I live on this property," said Bowan. "I live here, and these people are my friends."
Firefighters called the American Red Cross to help the victims.