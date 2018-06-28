Apartment Residents Face Foreclosure

Jackson also said, "A lot of people know they can't abide by these rules. But they come in anyway, then they get evicted."

Other residents say the foreclosure threat motivated some to move.

"I think they're afraid they're not going to have a place to live," said Steve Nichols, Mexico City Council member, "so they'd better get something guaranteed while they have a chance."

But, the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development said the new owner has to honor residents' leases. Once the foreclosure is complete, HUD will take over the property and sell it. The complex will be up for bids starting June 23.