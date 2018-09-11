Apartments, diner, store coming to Loop

UNIVERSITY CITY (AP) - Big changes are planned for the Delmar Loop in St. Louis and University City.

A trolley line is being added to the Loop, but KTVI-TV says there's more. A new grocery store, a 24-hour diner and loft apartments are also planned.

Washington University is investing $80 million to build four new buildings to house students. The lower levels of those apartments will include a grocery store and diner. The apartment buildings are scheduled to open Aug. 7, with the store and diner a short time after that.