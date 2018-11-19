Apartments Removed for Parking

University Terrace houses mostly international graduate students. J uan de Urda and his family came from Spain. He has been living at University Terrace for three and a half years and said he loves it.

Since they found out in April that University Terrace would be torn down to build a parking lot for University Hospital, residents have protested. Originally they were asked to move out by December of this year, but now the deadline has been postponed. It will be torn down by July of next year. The demolition is part of University Healthcare's facility master plan.