App Available For Missouri Wine Connoisseurs

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- A new tool is available to help onnoisseurs of Missouri wines enjoy their hobby.

The Missouri Wine and Grape Board worked with the company ydrogen Software to develop a Missouri Wines application for Apple iPhones and iPads.

The application can be downloaded for free from iTunes. Users can browse the entire directory of Missouri wineries or locate them specifically by name, by city or by trail. The application includes information about each winery, including their hours, contact information and website.

The application also offers a food and wine pairing guide. Plus, there's a wine log where users can rate and store details about the wines they taste.