Appeal Citing Judge's Comments in Book Rejected
KANSAS CITY (AP) - Convicted Kansas City killer Michael Taylor -- who tried to get his death sentence vacated after his case was referenced in a post-trial judge's book -- saw the appeal attempt rejected. The Missouri Supreme Court Tuesday denied Taylor's motion. He and Roderick Nunley were convicted in the 1989 rape and killing 15-year-old Ann Harrison of Kansas City. In his book, "The Tyranny of Tolerance," Judge Robert Dierker Junior of St. Louis references Taylor's case. He talks about how liberals are "tying the criminal justice system up in knots over endless death penalty procedural questions." The judge goes on to say that "The cases of Nunley and Taylor show how effective this ceaseless litigation has been."
