Appeal Rejected

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The state appeals court has turned down efforts by the Kansas City School District to stop an election on whether to pull seven schools into the Independence district. The legal fight centers on whether state law on school district boundary changes applies to Kansas City. The three-judge panel Friday backed a decision last month by Jackson County Circuit Court to turn down a challenge of a Nov. 6 election in Independence. Attorneys for the Kansas City district are considering an appeal and may mount a challenge to the constitutionality of boundary changes.