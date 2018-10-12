Appeals court allows do-over election to proceed

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An appeals court judge has ruled that a do-over election in a state representative Democratic primary in St. Louis can go on as planned on Friday.

Incumbent Rep. Penny Hubbard defeated challenger Bruce Franks by 90 votes in the Aug. 2 primary. But concerns were raised about absentee voting, where Hubbard received 78.5 percent of the vote. Circuit Judge Rex Burlison on Sept. 2 called for a new election.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Missouri Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that the new election can proceed.

Hubbard's attorney says she has not yet spoken to her client to see whether an appeal to the Missouri Supreme Court would be made.

A Post-Dispatch investigation revealed multiple problems with absentee balloting. Burlison made his decision two days later.