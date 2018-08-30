Appeals court faults ex-ACLU attorney's grand jury dismissal

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri appeals court has ruled that a former American Civil Liberties Union attorney was improperly dismissed from a grand jury over concerns about his involvement in Ferguson litigation.

The ruling, issued Friday, said the grand jury should be immediately adjourned. The ACLU sued on behalf of the man, who used the pseudonym John Roe, after his Sept. 28 removal from the grand jury.

Roe was serving as foreman when it became known that he was involved in a case challenging the way Prosecuting Attorney Robert McCulloch handled grand jury proceedings. The case focused on the proceedings in which a decision was made not to indict Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson in the killing of Michael Brown Jr.

The grand juror worked as a staff attorney for the ACLU until March.

