Appeals Court Hears Arguments in Courtney Case

KANSAS CITY - Attorneys for victims of a Kansas City pharmacist who diluted his patients' drugs for more than a decade argued before a Missouri appeals court that previous settlements in the case should be reopened.

The arguments Tuesday concerned civil settlements reached against two drug manufacturers and pharmacist Robert Courtney, who is serving a 30-year sentence after pleading guilty in 2002 to diluting drugs.

The victims' attorney argued Tuesday that too much court secrecy contributed to bad settlements in the case.

A lawyer for the drug manufacturers argued the records should remain closed and it was too late to change the settlements.

The Kansas City Star reports the court agreed to decide whether decisions made years ago to seal court records in the case were proper.