Appeals Court: No Forced Meds for Tucson Suspect

PHOENIX (AP) - An appeals court has ordered federal prison officials to temporarily stop forcing anti-psychotic drugs on the suspect in the Tucson shooting rampage.



The brief order from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals came late Friday after Jared Lee Loughner's lawyers appealed a ruling allowing him to be medicated.



U.S. District Judge Larry Burns ruled last week that he didn't want to second-guess doctors at the federal prison in Springfield, Mo., who determined Loughner was a danger and needed medication. Loughner has been at the facility since May 28, after Burns concluded he was mentally unfit to help in his legal defense.



The 22-year-old college dropout has pleaded not guilty to 49 charges in the Jan. 8 rampage that killed six and wounded 13, including Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.