Appeals Court Overturns Murder Conviction, Orders Retrial

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY (AP) - An appeals court today overturned the conviction of a murder suspect, saying that prosecutors improperly excluded a black potential juror from a man's murder trial. The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District issued the ruling today in the case of Lance Livingston, who has already had three trials. The first two ended in hung juries, but he was convicted of first-degree murder in Jackson County in 2004. Livingston was sentenced to life without parole for Joshua Ivers, who died in the parking lot of a bowling alley in Raytown on a Sunday night. The black juror who was excluded during selection said she had bowled in a league at that alley and that she had bowled there on Sunday nights. Prosecutors used that to exclude her, but Livingston's attorney noted that white jurors who had also bowled at the bowling alley were not excluded.