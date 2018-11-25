Appeals court rules ticket scandal records should be public

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Missouri Court of Appeals has ruled that records of the St. Louis police department's investigation into the 2006 World Series ticket scandal should be public.

At issue were dozens of pages of internal affairs records from the department's investigation of officers who allowed friends and relatives to use the tickets confiscated from scalpers. Eight officers and six supervisors were disciplined.

A judge had determined the internal documents were open under the state's Sunshine Law, prompting officers to request the appeals court block the release of the records, citing privacy rights. The court upheld the judge's ruling Tuesday.

The police department deferred questions from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch to the mayor's spokeswoman, who forwarded them to a city counselor. Messages seeking comment from the city counselor weren't immediately returned.