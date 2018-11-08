Appeals Court Set to Hear Inmate Abortion Case

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A federal appeals court panel in St. Louis next week will consider whether Missouri should transport female offenders seeking an outside abortion. A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments in the class-action case Monday. Attorney General Jay Nixon is appealing a federal court ruling requiring Missouri to take pregnant inmates to abortion clinics when they request the procedure. A federal judge in Kansas City last year ruled that a Missouri policy against transporting inmates for abortions was unconstitutional. The state used to pay to transport an inmate for an abortion, though not the procedure itself. But the policy was reversed in July 2005.